Samsung is still the world's biggest TV maker – by a long way

If you were in any doubt as to Samsung's dominance in the TV market, take a look at this report. It says the South Korean firm is by far the biggest TV maker in the world, accounting for nearly a third of all TV sales by revenue. Not only that, it's topped the list for 16 straight years.

The report comes from research firm Omdia (via flatpanelsHD). It says that Samsung has a 29.5 per cent market share – some way ahead of LG in second place, with 18.5 per cent.

Together, the two South Korean firms account for almost half of all market share (48 per cent). That's down by 0.5 per cent on the previous year.

Samsung was bullish on its market dominance.

"We were able to achieve the No. 1 position for 16 years in a row thanks to consumers’ trust and love for Samsung TV," said Il-kyung Seong, VP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung sold around 42 million TVs in 2021, while LG sold 27 million. LG's 18.5 per cent market share is a record for the company.

Sony is third with 9.5 per cent, TCL fourth with 8 per cent and Hisense fifth with 6.8 per cent.

Global TV shipments exceeded 210 million units in 2021.

Sony actually beat Samsung to the punch in announcing a QD-OLED TV this year. But Samsung hasn't disappointed with its 2022 TV range, which includes MicroLEDs and Neo QLEDs as well as upgrades to the brand’s Lifestyle TVs, a new NFT platform and AV enhancement technologies courtesy of an upgraded Neo Quantum Processor. We also know that Samsung has its own QD-OLED TV on the way.

You can now put your name down for one of Samsung's 2022 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs. Official pre-orders start on 16th March with the sets going on sale on 6th April.

