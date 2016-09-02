It's been 350 years since the Great Fire of London, and it seems that Samsung has made an unintentional tribute to the event. The company's new flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 7, is being recalled due to faulty batteries.

There have been 35 instances, globally, of the battery in the smartphone "catching fire" during or after charging, and as such Samsung has stopped sales of the phone until the issue is resolved.

In a company statement Samsung says it is “conducting a thorough inspection… to identify possible affected batteries in the market.”

Samsung is offering to exchange the devices over the coming weeks. "For UK customers who already have Galaxy Note7 devices, we will voluntarily replace their current device with a new one over the coming weeks. For more information customers need to contact the customer service team on 0330 7261000."

