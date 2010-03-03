SagemCom is on track to announce the availability of the service on all its Freesat boxes from March 15th.

Users will be able to access BBC iPlayer via the red button service, and will have to enter the code 5483 to get it.

Freesat has said that all compatible set-top boxes must have acces to the BBC iPlayer at some point, so expect others to follow Humax and Sagem's lead.

We've tested the Sagem DTR94250S against its rivals in the April 2010 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale from March 10th.

