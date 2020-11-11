Ruark R1 Mk 4: a redesigned DAB+ radio that can charge your phone

Ruark Audio has given its R1 DAB+ radio a stylish makeover. The new R1 Mk 4 improves upon its third-generation predecessor with a Danish-inspired wooden grille and, more importantly, a USB-C port that can both play from and charge compatible devices.

Keen-eyed Ruark fans will also notice that the company has done away with the R1's signature wood veneer cabinet, replacing it with a sleeker chassis (in 'cream' or 'espresso') that has been acoustically treated to reduce vibrations. Behind the hand-crafted wooden grille sits an amplifier and Ruark's own NaturalSound+ driver.

(Image credit: Ruark R1 Mk4)

You also get DAB/DAB+ and FM radio, adjustable EQ settings, a 3.5mm headphone output, a switchable aux input and Ruark's familiar (and excellent) RotoDial top-panel control. The Mk4's OLED screen displays the time, alarm and station information.

The British audio outfit has amassed 40 years of hi-fi experience, not to mention a five-star review for its R1 Mk3 and MR1 Mk2 DAB radios, so needless to say we have high hopes for this new version.

Fancy a new bedside companion? The Ruark R1 Mk4, priced £229, will be available from next month from John Lewis and selected Ruark dealers.

