The Ruark Audio MR1 wireless speaker system, which made its debut at the Bristol Sound & Vision show last weekend, is on its way into the shops in the next couple of months, at £300.

Ruark has now announced full specifications, and the speaker system, which uses 20W of Class A-B amplification, has a 75mm mid/bass unit and 20mm tweeter in each enclosure. Both drive units are made by Ruark, with the latest CAD software used in the design to ensure distortion is minimised, and use neodymium magnets.

A loudness function is provided for low-level listening.

The Bluetooth wireless system on the Ruark MR1 has both A2DP and apt-X compatibility, and there's also a 3.5mm stereo line-in socket and a subwoofer output.

The system comes complete with a compact remote control handset, has an auto-standby function to save energy, and can also be used with Ruark's BackPack rechargeable battery pack for portable and outdoor listening.

The handcrafted cabinets are finished in Rich Walnut veneer, or Soft White or Soft Black lacquer, and stand just 17cm tall. The company says that the MR1 speakers are also designed for use as extension speakers for its Ruark R2i and R4i systems, and can also be used to improve the sound of TVs.

The Ruark Audio MR1 speakers will be available from May through selected audio and design stores, including John Lewis, Selfridges, The Conran Shop and Heals.

