If you’re not sold on (or don’t have the budget for) ‘true wireless’ buds , a good ol’ set of Bluetooth buds could be just what you need to cope with the daily grind.

Like nearly every other headphone category, there are plenty of wireless in-ears out there. British manufacturer RHA has three of its own, the latest of which is the forthcoming 390 Wireless (which sits below the 650 Wireless and 750 Wireless in the MA range).

The most affordable model in the range, the MA390 Wireless are aptX and AAC enabled, water and sweat resistant to IPX4 rating, and have an eight-hour battery life and three-button universal remote (for iOS and Android devices).

Priced £59.95, they hit stores on 28th June and can be pre-ordered from today.

