Quick! This 55-inch Samsung 4K TV is now almost half-price

Now is a great time to think about upgrading your home entertainment experience with a new TV (assuming you don't want to go large with a projector).

A lot of us are spending much more time at home and if you want to make the most of the latest 4K TV shows and movies, it's fair to say you're old TV may not cut it any more.

We have just the deal for you if you're thinking of upgrading - a big saving on a 2019 Samsung 4K QLED TV.

The Q80R is an impressive 2019 model. You get 4K, HDR, HDR10+ and a host of smart features including Bixby voice control and video streaming apps galore.

Picture quality should be ultra-crisp thanks to the combination of the QLED TV tech and Samsung's latest quad-core processor. If you're on the lookout for a state-of-the-art set at a more affordable and agreeable price, the Q80R ticks those boxes.

It's more or less the same as the pricier Q85R, but without the One Connect box – which means all connections are on the back of the TV as with any non-Samsung model. Your reward for opting for the less tidy connections will be that BIG saving.

MORE:

The best US TV deals

Best Samsung TVs

Best TVs