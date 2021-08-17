Quick! Apple's AirPods Pro are now cheaper than on Prime Day

The Apple AirPods Pro have dropped to just $180 over at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen all year; a full $10 cheaper than the Prime Day deal price! Head over to Amazon now to save $70 on the $250 MSRP.

Apple's AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling we've tested thanks to their highly effective ANC technology, good battery life and superb iOS connectivity. Now that Amazon has slashed 28 per cent off the price, they're a no-brainer for Apple loyals.

Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro earbuds $250 Apple AirPods Pro earbuds $250 $180 at Amazon (save $70)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-canceling and balanced, easy-going sound". Grab them at a new low price for 2021. View Deal

The AirPods Pros sit at the top of Apple's family tree of wireless earbuds. That means they're more expensive than the standard AirPods, but you do get better sound quality, improved comfort, and Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best in its class.

Unlike the standard AirPods, the Pro model features proper silicone tips, and this allows users to enjoy some of most effective noise-cancelling we've ever experienced (Apple claims the noise-cancelling effect is adjusted 200 times per second for maximum effect).

Each earbud has a force sensor on the stem – squeeze it to activate Siri, answer calls, skip a track, etc. The only disappointment is that you can't use the stems to change volume - barking at Siri is the only method apart from reaching for your iPhone.

Battery life is five hours for the earbuds with another 19 hours from the charging case. In a hurry? A five-minute charge will give you another hour of listening.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, and while they don't match Sony's class-leading WF-1000XM4 in terms of pure sound quality, they're certainly an appealing option for iPhone users. Especially if you can grab a pair at just $180, the lowest price we've seen all year.

Want the very best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds? There are other options to consider from the likes of Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and Panasonic, all of which can be found here in our true wireless earbuds buying guide.

