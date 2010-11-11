Unlike most docks with analogue outputs, the i-20 has onboard digital-to-analogue conversion, using a 24-bit/192kKz DAC for its line-outs: data is taken from the iPod or iPhone in digital form, bypassing the player's onboard conversion.

In addition, it uses Pure's Clearsound 'digital end-to-end technology' to supply its digital outputs: one optical, one electrical.

Video from the players can also be delivered via component or composite video or – using a Pure Choice adapter – S-video.

The i-20 will also charge the player while docked, and comes complete with a power adapter and remote control handset.



