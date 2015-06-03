Ever looked at your radio and wished it were more nautical? Pure has the solution. It has teamed up with British design house Mini Moderns to jazz up its Pop range of digital radios.

The radios, normally white, will be decorated with the 'Whitby' design, inspired by 1950s linocut prints and depicting a scene on the open sea.

"When we think of the seaside, it's not beach huts and yachts, but the vibrancy of a working fishing harbour that comes to mind," designers Keith Stephenson and Mark Hampshire explain.

"The linocut style offered the perfect way of expressing the movement of the waves and the ruggedness of the coastline we know so well."

Nick Hucker, Pure's senior director of global marketing, adds:

"Pop by Mini Moderns is the next step in our focus on bringing fashion and customisation to our products."

The Pop Midi and Pop Maxi, the larger models in the range, will receive the new design. The Midi will cost £90, while the Maxi will set you back £110. They will be available at John Lewis from July 2015.

