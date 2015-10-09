The annual What Hi-Fi? Awards, celebrating the top Products of the Year and Best Buys from 2015, are less than a month away. The winners will be named at a special ceremony in London on Monday, 26th October. This year the evening event will be backed by Bazaarvoice, which specialises in consumer-generated content with a network connecting more than half-a-billion consumers with thousands of retailers and brands.

The firm’s sponsorship of the Awards ceremony builds on a successful partnership with What Hi-Fi? collecting and displaying user reviews on whathifi.com.

The What Hi-Fi? Awards, now in their 32nd year, will feature more than 100 winners across 26 different categories, highlighting the best speakers, TVs, headphones and more tested by the experts from What Hi-Fi? over the last year.

The winners of the 2015 What Hi-Fi? Awards will be announced simultaneously on social media via the What Hi-Fi? Twitter and Facebook accounts. And look out for the #whathifiawards hashtag for behind-the-scenes insight from the event.

A special section of the whathifi.com website will go live on the night, with full results in the special Awards issue of the magazine, available in shops and online on Tuesday, 27th October.