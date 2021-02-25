Paramount Plus will cost from $5 a month – but there's a catch

ViacomCBS has lifted the lid on Paramount Plus. The new streaming service – set to replace CBS All Access on March 4th – will offer two subscription tiers. The ad-supported Base plan at $5 a month, and the commercial-free Premium plan at $10 a month.

The entry-level subscription gets you "a mountain of entertainment", 30,000 TV episodes on demand, 2500 movies and live NFL games. "To quote a line from a CBS classic, the price is right,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

The catch? That $5 a month plan doesn't include full access to CBS live sports and won't become available until June. Instead, Paramount Plus will go live next week with the $10 a month Premium plan.

Both plans include access to a host of upcoming Paramount Plus originals, which will include a Frasier reboot starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychiatrist, TV series adaptations of The Italian Job movie and the Halo Xbox game, plus a Beavis and Butthead movie. (Here's the full list of Paramount Plus content).

Paramount Plus has also confirmed it will stream a number of forthcoming Paramount flicks, including Mission: Impossible 7, within 45 days of their theatrical release. The platform will also be home to Tom Gun: Maverick and No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's fifth and final James Bond film.

CBS All Access will officially be rebranded as Paramount Plus – or "Paramount+" to be precise – on March 4th in the U.S. and Latin America and "mid-2021" in Australia. There's no word if or when Paramount Plus will launch in the UK.

In the meantime, ViacomCBS is giving subscribers who sign up for a CBS All Access annual plan a 50 per cent discount. That means you can get the commercial-free 12-month plan for $50 rather than $100. Better yet, when the service flips over to Paramount Plus on March 4th, you will be bumped straight on to a Paramount Plus Premium subscription – having paid a bargain price.

