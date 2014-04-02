Sony has revealed details of its new BDP-S7200 SA-CD/Blu-ray player – one of the Japanese tech giant's newly-launched products to come with high-resolution audio playback capabilities.

Due to start appearing on European shelves next month, Sony says the BDP-S7200 is designed to combine "peerless pictures with stunning sound" from both disc content and online services.

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

It's also described as Sony's first player that can handle Super Audio CD and high-resolution audio files, while the Digital Music Enhancer will improve the quality of MP3 files and low-res videos.

The BDP-S7200 offers 4K upscaling to improve picture quality on a 4K TV, with online video quality able to be enhanced using IP Content Noise Reduction Pro powered by a dual core processor.

MORE: Ultra HD 4K TV – reviews, news and everything you need to know

Elsewhere, improved wi-fi connectivity will let you stream videos and music "more reliably". There is also access to Sony Entertainment Network and other online services including YouTube.

In addition to the BDP-S7200, Sony has also expanded its range of high-resolution audio products with the launch of the MAP-S1 Multi Audio Player and two new AV receivers.

MORE: Best Blu-ray players to buy in 2014

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+