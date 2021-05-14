New Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders reveal radical new design

Google’s upcoming flagship phones – the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – could be set for a striking revamp.

Leaked renders – revealed by tech tipster Jon Prosser via his YouTube channel – show the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with impressively thin bezels and a new ‘horizontal bar’ to the rear that appears to contain camera sensors.

Google doesn’t normally launch two flagship Pixel phones, either, so the emergence of a possible 'Pro' version would be new territory for the tech giant. The standard Pixel looks to have two cameras while the ‘Pro’ model appears to boast a third lens, thought to be a telephoto.

Prosser claims to have sent real-life images of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to concept artist Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan), who created these sleek 3D renders. The renders seem to show both models with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which means Google could be finally kissing goodbye to the rear-mounted sensor.

Google has yet to officially share any info about its next-generation Pixel 6 range, but reports suggest they will get a new System-on-Chip processor that will deliver a serious bump in power over the current Pixel 5.

As for new colours, Prosser’s renders suggest the new Pixel devices will be available in at least two finishes – pastel pink and champagne gold. Rival Android leakers have claimed that the tones depicted in the renders aren’t accurate.

So, when will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch? Google tends to announce its flagship handsets in September or October, but there’s talk of the company revealing the new Pixel at its I/O tech conference this year (18-20th May).

Google is also rumoured to be working on a foldable phone codenamed Passport, which it could choose to preview at the event. We'll bring you all the key announcements from the conference as Google makes them.

