Amazon Prime members will soon be able to watch acclaimed series such as Band of Brothers (above), The Sopranos and Deadwood thanks to a new agreement between Amazon and HBO.

The content licensing deal means that Amazon Prime Instant Video is now the "exclusive online-only subscription home" for certain HBO titles – and it comes into effect from 21st May.

Early seasons of Boardwalk Empire and True Blood will also be among the titles made available, with previous seasons of some other shows to be added to the service going forward.

According to Amazon and HBO, it's the "first time that HBO programming has been licensed to an online-only subscription streaming service". The titles will remain on HBO's platforms.

Meanwhile, the deal also sees HBO GO added to Amazon's newly-unveiled Fire TV set-top box – available to buy now in the US for $99 and hopefully coming to the UK in due course.

HBO GO is a streaming service that offers access to more than 1,700 titles online, including each episode of new and existing HBO series, as well as original films, sports and specials.

Amazon director of content acquisition Brad Beale said: "Prime members can enjoy a collection of great HBO shows on an unlimited basis, at no additional cost to their Prime membership."

Prime Instant Video is the service combining Amazon Prime one-day delivery and LoveFilm TV and movie streaming, with the service offering over 15,000 TV programmes and films.

by Pete Hayman

