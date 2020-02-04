Audio Pro A26 and A36 are stereo speakers with multi-room skills

If you're looking for a do-it-all home speaker system, Audio Pro has two new models for you to consider. The Swedish manufacturer has cleaned up at our Awards recently, with the Addon C10 and multi-room system both earning accolades, so any new multi-room models are big news.

Both the A36 floorstanders (top) and A26 standoounts (below) are versatile pairs of stereo speakers, equally at home playing music from a hi-fi system as they are providing the audio for your TV. They can stream music wirelessly from a device over Bluetooth (the aptX Low Latency codec is supported) or wi-fi, and they can be paired with other speakers in the Audio Pro multi-room range.

Hook them up to your TV using HDMI ARC and you can control them using your TV remote control. Want to use an older device? Not a problem, the 3.5mm and optical inputs are on hand to allow you to connect more traditional sources.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

The bundled remote has five preset buttons which you can programme to play a particular radio station or Spotify playlist. Ideal for one-touch listening.

If you'd rather control them with your phone, you can do so via the Audio Pro Control app or alternatively by using your voice with the in-app Amazon Alexa function. The Audio Pro app also lets you tweak the sound and activate virtual surround sound if you're using the HDMI ARC connection.

Both pack 150 watts of power, though the A36s use two 4.5in subwoofers while the A26 sports just the one.

The A26 and A36 speakers are available to buy now, priced £500 and £800 respectively.

