Netflix UK price rise: 4K Premium plan now £11.99

Netflix has increased the price of two of its subscription plans. While the Basic plan, which is limited to SD quality and one screen use at a time, remains £5.99 per month, the Standard plan (HD and two screens simultaneously) has increased by £1 to £8.99 a month, and the Premium plan (Ultra HD available, four screens at a time) has risen by £2 to £11.99.

The new monthly prices are effective immediately for new subscribers, and it will reportedly roll out to existing members in the coming weeks.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the extra cost reflects the investments it’s made in new TV shows and films. “We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product. We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life”, they told RadioTimes.com.

The price hike - which follows, and is in-line with, the Stateside increase announced earlier this month - marks the first time that Netflix has increased its subscription prices in the UK since 2017.

Amazon Prime Video was already the best-value streaming service when it came to 4K content, offering a large handful of films and (mostly Amazon’s own) TV shows in Ultra HD for its usual £5.99 monthly fee - no premium required. Now, then, it’s as much as half the price of Netflix for those who’re after 4K goodness.

MORE:

27 of the best TV shows to watch on Netflix

24 Netflix tips, tricks and features