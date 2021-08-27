Netflix kicks off its gaming push with two Stranger Things titles

Netflix's much-anticipated push into gaming has begun... kind of. The streaming service has launched two Stranger Things games through its Android app in Poland, though the firm itself admits that there's a long way to go until it's a proper gaming powerhouse.

The company announced the two titles – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 – in a tweet. In a bid to manage expectations, it then added: "It's very, very early days and we've got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step".

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0rAugust 26, 2021 See more

Both games are included as part of the Netflix subscription, so members won't have to pay any extra to play. Netflix has promised the games won't contain adverts or in-app purchases.

The games will appear in a user's home feed. Tap the game's icon to find out more about it, and to have the option of downloading it from Google Play. To start playing, just log in with your Netflix credentials.

The fact games are downloadable means you should be able to keep playing where you have no data or wi-fi connection.

It's a very small first step, but Netflix is planning a big push into the gaming sphere. Just through dint of its 200 million+ members, it will automatically become one of the biggest providers of gaming content in the world, once it gets its service up and running. It has also hired some big names from the gaming world, including Mike Verdu (previously of Electronic Arts and Facebook), and is advertising more gaming-related roles on its website.

Look out for more launches soon.

