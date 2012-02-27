Lumigon has launched the T2 smartphone, offering ICEpower sound from Bang & Olufsen and a learning universal remote control application.

The Danish company hopes its high-end stylish design, complete with Gorilla glass screen, will be matched by high-end sound and some clever remote control functionality.

Set to retail at around 500 euros when it's released in Q2, the Lumigon T2 smartphone has a 3.8in, 16:9 screen made by Sharp, with a 480 x 800 resolution capable of recording 720p HD video.

It runs the latest Android 4.0 OS (Ice Cream Sandwich), has a 1.4GHz single core processor, 8 MP camera, FM radio and support for NFC, Bluetooth and of course WiFi. An SD card slot allows you to add up to 32GB of storage capacity.

Partnering with Bang & Olufsen, the smartphone has ICEpower sound capability and a quick start B&O remote app for controlling the company's TVs and other kit.

But the Lumigon T2 also acts as a learning universal remote control for any infrared-controlled device.

The universal remote function, demonstrated to us controlling an Apple TV box, also functions using gesture commands.

The Lumigon T2 smartphone will be available through Lumigon directly or hopefully via network providers in the UK.

