Monitor Audio marks 50th anniversary with new Silver 100 Limited Edition speakers

Monitor Audio's five-star Silver 100 standmounters have received a makeover to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary.

Unveiled at High-End Munich 2022, the Monitor Audio Silver 100 Limited Edition speakers sport a classic 'Heritage Green' finish befitting of a British firm founded near Cambridge. Only 720 pairs will be produced, each with a unique ID number.

With a 50 year period often referred to as a 'golden jubilee', Monitor has gone for gold, so to speak, by adding an anodised gold C-CAM (ceramic-coated aluminium/magnesium) bass driver.

Every pair comes with a certificate of authenticity that tallies with the gold effect 'edition number' badge that adorns the rear (see below).

(Image credit: Monitor Audio)

Elsewhere, it's business as usual. The new Limited Edition speakers use the same 25mm tweeter as the standard Silver 100 (7th Generation), meaning you can expect convincing, distortion-free high treble. The bass port should make for smoother bass, too.

Fancy owning a piece of hi-fi history? The Monitor Audio Silver 100 Limited Edition will be available from selected dealers in September, priced at £900 / $1400 (around AU$1600). That's around £150 more than the standard model, which comes in satin white, gloss black and a choice of wood veneers including black oak and walnut.

