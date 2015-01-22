Mitchell and Johnson, the British hi-fi company set up by the team that re-introduced the Sansui brand into the UK in late 2011, has boosted its management team with the appointment of a new non-executive chairman.

As a former MD of Sony UK, Haydn Abbott was responsible for all product sectors within consumer and non-consumer electronics. He was also vice-president of Sony Europe for broadcast and professional AV products in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Mitchell and Johnson co-founder and CEO Paul Mitchell says: "As we expand the business into new markets, Haydn's knowledge of the international consumer electronics business will be a great help to us. The board looks forward to working with Haydn to grow and develop the business."

Mitchell and Johnson A812 amplifier

Last November Mitchell and Johnson launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £150,000 to finish its product development and appoint additional global distributors.

The firm is developing a new range of amplifiers, CD players, music streamers, tuners, DACs, systems and headphones as outlined in our original news story. These include the 200 Series of hi-fi components, which is already on sale, and the more upmarket 800 Series which is currently in development.