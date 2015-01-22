Trending

Mitchell and Johnson appoints ex Sony MD as non-executive chairman

By News 

Haydn Abbott, former managing director of Sony UK, is to join UK hi-fi specialist Mitchell and Johnson as non-executive chairman.

Mitchell and Johnson, the British hi-fi company set up by the team that re-introduced the Sansui brand into the UK in late 2011, has boosted its management team with the appointment of a new non-executive chairman.

As a former MD of Sony UK, Haydn Abbott was responsible for all product sectors within consumer and non-consumer electronics. He was also vice-president of Sony Europe for broadcast and professional AV products in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Mitchell and Johnson co-founder and CEO Paul Mitchell says: "As we expand the business into new markets, Haydn's knowledge of the international consumer electronics business will be a great help to us. The board looks forward to working with Haydn to grow and develop the business."

Mitchell and Johnson A812 amplifier

Mitchell and Johnson A812 amplifier

Last November Mitchell and Johnson launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £150,000 to finish its product development and appoint additional global distributors.

The firm is developing a new range of amplifiers, CD players, music streamers, tuners, DACs, systems and headphones as outlined in our original news story. These include the 200 Series of hi-fi components, which is already on sale, and the more upmarket 800 Series which is currently in development.