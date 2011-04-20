Famous dance music brands Ministry of Sound and Hed Kandi have today launched a range of iPhone audio accessories.

The line of headphones, skins and cases "combine Ministry of Sound's 20-years delivering the worlds best club sound, along with the fashionable character of Hed Kandi" apparently.

The Ministry of Sound products include earphones from £15-£20, headphones from £20-£40 (such as the £30 MoS005 above), iPhone 4 and iPod Touch screen protectors, plus skins and hard cases from £8 to £20.

Alternatively, Hed Kandi's range comprises the Kandie earphones at £7.99, Disco Heaven (£14.99), Discoteque (£19.99) and Pure Kandi (29.99) headphones, along with iPhone 4/Touch cases and covers.

Hed Kandi also has two small speakers for your portable player. Our favourite is the Glitter Ball (£14.99), a rechargeable speaker that's compatible with most mobile phones and portable music players.

Alternatively there's a Pearl Drop speaker for the same price.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook