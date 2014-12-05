Following in the footsteps of the original Meridian Explorer, the Explorer 2 has a similarly slim, compact design, and is still handmade in the UK.

Promising to connect to virtually any computer with a USB port, with drivers provided for Linux, Mac and PC, the Explorer 2 upsamples all incoming audio signals to 176.4/192kHz.

The new DAC also supports Meridian's new MQA technology, which aims to package studio quality files in to smaller sizes for downloading and also streaming of high-res content. This is thanks to "a significantly more powerful DSP capability" compared to the original Explorer DAC.

MORE: Meridian Audio MQA paves way for high-res streaming

Meridian's apodising filter (inherited from the Reference 800 Series) is also on board, which claims to deliver a "clearer, more transparent sound."

MORE: Meridian Explorer DAC review