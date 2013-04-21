Meridian Audio, which has already developed in-car audio systems for the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, has also developed two ICE systems for Jaguar's new F-Type sports car, launched this week.

Jaguar dealers from across the UK took delivery of their first F-Type sports cars, which can be specified with a choice of two Meridian audio systems, at a ceremonial handover event at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.

A Meridian digital theatre was installed in the arena as part of the event, incorporating Meridian loudspeakers, reflective of the same Meridian systems featured in the Jaguar F-Type.

Before departing the event in a spectacular procession, the 59 Jaguar F-Types were arranged in the shape of the letter ‘F’ in the car park, while the last Jaguar E-Type ever produced - the F-Type’s spiritual successor - was on display outside the entrance to the Ricoh Arena and led the convoy of vehicles out of the city.

Many of the Jaguar F-Type sport cars at the event were equipped with one of the optional state-of-the-art Meridian audio systems, developed to enhance the Jaguar F-Type driving experience.

The 380W Meridian Sound System delivers stereo sound through ten speakers, while the 770W Meridian Surround Sound System renders multichannel musical performances through 12 speakers, optimally positioned throughout the cabin.

Meridian uses Trifield technology, a DSP algorithm specifically created for musical reproduction, to deliver "a concert-like experience to both occupants, expanding the sense of space within the cabin", the company says.

By Andy Clough

