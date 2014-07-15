The US company is known in high-end circles for its striking designs, and was founded with the aim to deliver "a no holds-barred assault on what is possible in contemporary loudspeaker design".

The Magico M Project is a three-way, five-driver floorstanding loudspeaker, which combines existing Magico technologies with newly-designed drivers. The curved shape aims to minimize internal resonance and combines with an optimized front baffle design and a new enclosure made from aluminium and carbon fibre.

A specially designed 1in (28mm) tweeter, complete with diamond-coated beryllium diaphragm, is joined by a 6in midrange unit and three 10in bass drivers, all using the company's Nano-Tec cone technology.

The Magico M Project speakers stand 145cm tall by 57cm deep and 37cm wide, and will be available in a range of automotive paint options. If you're stumping up £130k, we'd imagine Magico will be pretty flexible.

Due to begin shipping in October, you've at least got a little time to save. They'd certainly go well with your £1 million TV...