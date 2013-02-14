Logic3 has added a noise-cancelling model to its Scuderia Ferrari Collection headphone range.

The £269 R300 headphones use 40mm drive units in a closed-back design with Active Noise Cancelling to reduce ambient noise. They also have machined metal arms, and use ultra-soft ear pads 'constructed from enhanced breathable material'.

The headphones are available in black or white, are foldable, and come complete with a case and anti-cables with an inline remote for Apple, Android, Blackberry and Windows smartphones.

Logic3 CEO Asvin Patel says that 'We are delighted to be launching our flagship product in the headphone category of the Scuderia collection and believe that Ferrari fans and music devotees alike will love the design and sound of the R300'

The Logic3 Scuderia Ferrari Collection R300 headphones are available now from selected retailers or direct from the Ferrari by Logic3 website.

