It's available in chrome silver or black, and the minimalist front cover hides a control panel and disc tray.

Disc load time is claimed to be a relatively snappy 14 seconds, and to ensure the unit remains quiet when running, there's no ventilation grille.

The player is Profile 2.0 and BD-Live enabled, and has 1GB of internal flash memory. When connected to the internet, additional content from BD-Live discs can be downloaded and viewed.

Designed for use with Loewe TVs, the BluTech comes with an ergonomically designed Assist remote control that can also be used to control other Loewe products.

And with its integrated Digital Link HD, the BluTech Vision can be operated even when concealed from view.

You can buy the BluTech now from Loewe Galerie stores for £695.

