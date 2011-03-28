The latest addition to Loewe's Art Series of TVs is the £2395 46 LED model, created in conjunction with Phoenix Design.

It's the largest screen in the range, and comes with a new optional Mocha finish. Other options are a gloss black or high-tech chrome silver finish.

The 200Hz LCD/LED panel delivers "Art's best ever picture performance", Loewe claims, and digital media stored on a home network or USB device can be streamed to the screen using the Loewe MediaHome portal.

In addition, the MediaNet feature provides access to online content on Art TVs fitted with an integrated hard disk.

There's a selection of mounting optiions for the screen from table stands to wall mounts and floor stands.

As for audio, the Art 46 handles Dolby Digital Plus, AC3 and DTS soundtracks. A pair of 2 x 20W speakers are built into the set along with a 40W subwoofer.

Standby power consumption is said to be less than 0.4W.

