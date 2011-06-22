LG has signed a deal with Rovi Coporation in California to implement DivX technology on a wider range of devices, including HD TVs, Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, tablets and mobile phones.

The agreement enables LG to implement DivX Plus HD, which allows playback of DivX.MKV files up to a resolution of 1080p.

"We look forward to helping LG provide its customers with consistent, high-quality video, whether they are on or offline, across multiple types of home entertainment and mobile devices," says Matt Milne, senior vice-president of CE sales at Rovi.

