LG has confirmed that its upcoming G3 smartphone will feature a QHD display after being certified by NEMKO - a Norwegian based organisation that supervises safety tests and certifies electrical products.

A spokesperson for the Korean manufacturer said: "The certification comes shortly before the new Quad HD LCD panel will be unveiled with the forthcoming LG's flagship smartphone to be launched in the first half of the year." (sic)

The resolution of the 5.5-inch display is confirmed at 2560 x 1440, providing 538ppi – that's around 1.8 times higher than full HD. An LG press release offers further details about the phone – such as the bezel, which will be 1.15mm.

Recent picture leaks claiming to be the LG G3 smartphone show what appears to be an incredibly thin bezel, while other updates from LG confirm the phone will launch during the second quarter of 2014.

With a rumoured release date of 27th May not far away now, it shouldn't be long until we finally catch a glimpse of one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2014.

by Max Langridge

