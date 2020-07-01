Klipsch and Dirac partner for sound-optimized wireless headphones

Dirac's room correction and sound optimization technology is finding its way into an increasing number of audio products (it lives inside the Award-winning NAD C 658 music streamer, for one), and soon it will be available in at least one pair of forthcoming Klipsch headphones.

Klipsch - creator of our current favourite budget wired earbuds, the T5M Wired - has partnered with the Swedish audio company to collaborate on audio-optimized headphones due in the fall.

Dirac’s audio algorithms will work to correct the headphones' impulse and frequency response to improve their sonic performance.

According to Dirac's statement, "the Dirac and Klipsch engineering teams collaborated closely to tailor and customize Dirac’s sound optimization solutions specifically to Klipsch earphone hardware to ensure peak performance and maximum degree of audio upgrade.... The solution reveals even the most subtle beats, tones and sounds that can be lost during the playback process to produce a listening experience more true to the artists’ intent".

Klipsch senior product manager Vlad Grodzinskiy says the collaboration will "introduce to our customers a new level of listening experience across Klipsch headphones".

We know little else about the headphones - what form will they take? What will they look like? How much will they cost? - however the statement notes they have been "designed for True Comfort, True Performance, and True Wireless"... so we can safely say they'll be wireless.

Will this new technological implementation shake up the market and trouble the best wireless headphones? We don't have long to wait to find out.

