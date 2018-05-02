What a summer of sport we have ahead of us! The World Cup kicks off in a few short weeks and as the biggest stars on the planet head for Russia, most football fans will be enjoying the action from a prime spot on the sofa at home.

To match the top-quality action on the pitch, you’ll need a top-notch TV to watch it on. But which one?

The June issue of What Hi-Fi?, available on newsstands today, takes a look at the latest TVs on the market, including top-of-the-range flagship tellies from some of the biggest manufacturers.

But whatever your needs, small screen or large, HD or 4K, OLED or QLED, we have some suggestions for you. Our top picks will ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action in startlingly clear 4K HDR.

Game on

There’s no substitute for being there, but if you can’t make it to Russia, the next best seat is at home, watching the match on a large-screen TV.

We review three of the best from LG, Samsung and Sony to see which deserves that spot in your living room.

But size isn’t everything, and we also review three excellent smaller TVs from Samsung, Sony and Philips.

With screen sizes under 50in, these would make the perfect spare room TV – and ideal if the rest of the family try to reclaim the main television.

If you need help choosing a TV, we’ve got that covered too. Our handy How to… guide answers all those burning questions: Do I need a 4K set? What variety of HDR is best? Where should I place the TV? Edgelit or backlight? Read the June issue of What Hi-Fi? to find out.

Box to box

Thinking outside the box, then why not consider a projector? Not only do they give you a massive picture, but they’ve also caught up with TVs in terms of 4K and HDR.

We review four of the best projectors from BenQ, Optoma and Sony.

And when the football’s over, you’ll want to play something else on your new TV, so we’ve come up with four great home cinema systems.

From affordable systems that include a soundbase, to premium ones with speaker packages, we’ve got a system for every budget.

If you prefer world music to the World Cup, check out our top tracks for each of the 32 competing nations. Want to hum along to Costa Rica’s top tunes, or discover what the Danes are listening to right now? It's all in the June issue.

First half

Our First Tests section is where you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi kit. The June issue features three pairs of stereo speakers: the Fyne Audio F501s, Acoustic Energy’s AE1 Actives and Monitor Audio’s Silver 50s.

We also review the ATC HDA-DP10 music player, Pro-Ject’s Debut III S Audiophile turntable and the Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone, along with a Pioneer SX-10AE stereo receiver.

And, if you like your music to really motor, this issue features our review of B&W’s Diamond Surround Sound System – available in the latest BMW 5-Series car.

Finally, there’s a 4K Blu-ray player in the shape of Sony’s UBP-X700 – that, we conclude, has finally made 4K discs “an affordable reality”.

Dream on

In Temptations this month, we review Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 50 stereo speakers and the Luxman L-509X. That’s more than £30k worth of kit to dream of owning – dare we say it, a more realistic dream than England winning the World Cup.

Our That Was Then section takes a nostalgic look at the Sony DVP-S7700. Can this DVD player still party like it’s 1999 – the year we first reviewed it?

The June issue is not to be missed. So don't wait for the final whistle - go and grab a copy of What Hi-Fi? today. Or don’t miss a minute of the action by simply downloading it onto your tablet or smartphone during the game. Enjoy!

