JBL Boombox 2 promises 24-hour battery life and 'monstrous' bass

JBL's Boombox 2 is a substantial portable speaker that promises oodles, both in the volume and stamina departments.

The big claim is a whole 24 hours of JBL’s loudest ever 'Original Pro Sound', which combines loudness with what JBL describes as 'monstrous' bass. There's even a built-in power bank to keep your phone juiced up too.

JBL says the Boombox 2 is now the most rugged speaker in its lineup. With an IPX7 rating, it can be submerged in water (at a depth of one metre) for up to 30 minutes and still live to blast out another 90s hip-hop playlist.

The firm's upgrade to its original 2017 Boombox leaves it with a similar appearance to its predecessor, but there have been some design tweaks. The new model is 650g heavier (5.9kg), for starters.

Dario Distefano, principal industrial designer for JBL explains: “One element that we wanted to improve was the grip of the handle. We were inspired by motorbike handlebars that have a grip designed for performance in all conditions. We also used new cutting-edge materials to make the speaker super stable even when blasting loud music.”

Also now onboard is JBL's PartyBoost feature – a great addition for anyone wanting to daisy-chain a JBL Flip 5 or JBL Pulse 4 for an even bigger, multi-room sound.

The JBL Boombox 2 is available now on JBL's website for £399.99/$449.95. We've yet to get our hands on it to thoroughly test those loudness and bass claims, but when we do, you'll be the first to know.

