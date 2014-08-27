The buds comprise an in-ear biometric heart rate monitor, real-time voice coaching and Dolby Digital sound, while the carbon fibre casing is designed to withstand even the most intense workouts, not to mention being storm- and sweat-proof as well.

In addition, the Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless come with ergonomic Audio Response Science technology in an attempt to ensure a comfortable and lightweight fit so that your workout isn't interrupted by the constant need to readjust your buds mid-run.

And the Sport Life App will help you plan, track and evaluate your workout in partnership with the integrated heart rate monitor, with the ability to test your fitness level and aerobic capacity and being able to adjust your heart rate to best suit your training.

Jabra Consumer Solutions senior vice president Darcy Clarkson said: "Sport Pulse wireless is the next generation of intelligent audio solutions for fitness fanatics that allows our customers to work out with the confidence of clinical precision."

