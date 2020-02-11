ISE 2020: Sonus Faber showcases Gravis III subwoofer, Palladio 5 speakers

Sonus Faber is making itself seen and heard with a demonstration of its new Gravis III subwoofer.

Aimed at the consumer market, the new sub is on show at ISE 2020 alongside the Italian company's latest Palladio Level 5 custom install speakers, which borrow drivers from the Sonetto consumer speakers, and a hefty dose of McIntosh electronics (the MX170 and MX257).

Sonus Faber Palladio 5 speakers (Image credit: Future)

The Gravis III subwoofer is the intermediate model in the Gravis collection, designed for use with any of the company's full-range speakers, and completing the Olympica Nova line introduced in September 2019.

The active subwoofer claims, conservatively, 600 watts of power powered by Class AB amplification, and sports a 10-inch (25cm) driver. Using a Trilaminated sandwich cone diaphragm with a layer of honeycomb in between, it promises a rigid, light design for tight, accurate bass.

There are connections for balanced, unbalanced and LFE signals, a selection of preset modes, an app for control and set-up from your phone, and a simple calibration system for ensuring it sounds how it should in your room. It's on sale now for $2750 (£2200/€2500).

