iPhone 14 rumoured to have higher price, two screen cutouts

The iPhone 14 isn't set to launch for another nine months yet – the length of a pregnancy – but the rumours are already building on what to expect from the little nipper.

The latest? The iPhone 14 could have two different-shaped cutouts on the screen and cost more than the iPhone 13.

The first rumour comes courtesy of display industry consultant Ross Young (via MacRumors). He reckons each cutout will serve a different purpose – the round 'hole punch' cutout will house the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will be where the front-facing camera and Face ID infrared camera are stored.

It's been said before that Apple will remove the 'notch' that currently blights the iPhone 13 and 12's screens. Previously, rumours saying it would use a hole punch design and those suggesting the pill-shaped cutout were believed to be contradictory. It turns out they might both be right.

The new cutouts are only expected to feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The more affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are thought to stick with the same cutout as the iPhone 13 range.

This new design will come at a cost, if another rumour is to be believed. iDropNews reports that – as previously rumoured – the iPhone Mini will be dropped from the line-up, to be replaced by a bigger iPhone 14 Max. This will inevitably cost more than the Mini – its $899 (about £650, AU$1200) price tag would be $100 more than the standard iPhone 14. That would bump the price of the Pro model up to $1099, which is $100 more than the $999 of the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max would also get a $100 premium on the current iPhone 13 Pro Max, giving it a price of $1199.

Remember, it's early days, so this is far from set in stone – iDropNews admits that these prices are only being discussed at the moment within Apple. After all, a lot can change in nine months...

