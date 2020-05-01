iPhone 12 prices and screen sizes leaked

Pricing for the iPhone 12 will begin at $649, according to Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser.

The tech analyst has tweeted (below) that the 5.4in iPhone 12 will cost $649 when it launches presumably in September, while the bigger, 6.1in variant will be priced $749. The 6.1in iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max models will supposedly cost between $999 and $1099 respectively.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇5.4 iPhone 12 D52GOLED / 5G2 cam$6496.1 iPhone 12 D53GOLED / 5G2 cam $7496.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$9996.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$1,099April 30, 2020

Prosser's Apple leaks have been increasingly reliable of late. In March he speculated that new Apple products were imminent, just days before the iPad Pro and MacBook Air were unveiled. And he was right about the iPhone SE launch date last month. He's had a few things to say about new AirPods arriving in May and the supposedly upcoming Apple over-ear headphones too – although only time will tell the accuracy of those surmises.

Adding to the threat above, he later posted: "these prices were given to me from the same sources that nailed the iPhone SE launch date."

If Prosser's pricing predictions are on the mark, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be more or less priced in-line with the iPhone 11 (from $699) and 11 Pro (from $999) launched last year – as expected.

The iPhone 12 models are rumoured to be the first 5G iPhones, featuring OLED screens across the board for the first time, triple-lens cameras, and a revamped design thanks to a stainless steel frame that harks back to the legendary iPhone 4. And there's plenty more where those iPhone 12 leaks came from.

