It can deliver 1080p images up to 300in, and is said to be bright enough for viewing in rooms with the lights on.

A DLP design, equipped with Texas Instruments' DarkChip technology with BrilliantColour, the the SP8602 has adjustable optics, a claimed contrast ratio of 30,000:1 and delivers 1300 lumens.

Using Pixelworks DNX 10-bit video processing and support for 120Hz, the unit delivers "ultra-smooth playback of film and video content", says InFocus.

Additional features include a manual lens shift, automatic ceiling-mount detection that will flip the image when necessary, and image warping adjustment to compensate for imperfect projection surfaces.

There's a selection of analogue and digital connections, including two HDMI 1.3 sockets.

The outer casing of the projector can be clad with one of several optional "skins" to match the decor of your room: matt black, matt white, gloss black, walnut or pre-primed for a custom finish.

