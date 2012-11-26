You'd think the world had enough headphones by now, but that hasn't stopped iLuv Creative Technology coming up with its own ReF range.

They're the first line of products created under the iLuv Fashionology (!) collection and come in four colours: black, white, navy and red. They feature an all-fabric exterior with distinctive stitching, and 'breathable' ear cups for comfort.

You can fold them up so they're easier to carry around, and there are two versions: one for Apple devices (iHP635) and one for other smartphones (iHP636).

Both models come with a SpeakEZ mic and remote so you can take phone calls in-between listening to music.

The iLiv ReF range is available now for £80 from the iLuv website.

