Aimed at music enthusiasts and 'those looking for a quality entry into the world of home audio', the T-Series models start with a £238-a-pair standmounter, the T 300, and go up to the floorstanding T 400, which sells for £448/pr, and the ££568/pr T 500.

The two-way T 300 is designed for use on shelves, stands or wall-brackets, and stand just 34cm tall. Finished in a combination of wenge and glossy black veneer, the speaker has a maximum power handling of 120W.

The T 400 is the smaller of two floorstanders, and is a four-driver, three-way design. Two long-throw 13cm Kevlar-cone bass drivers are used, along with a 13cm midrange driver and a 28mm fabric-dome tweeter.

Finished in black with a high-gloss front baffle, the speakers stand 95cm tall.

Top of the range is the T 500, which increases the size of the two bass drivers and midrange unit to 17cm, again partnered with that 28mm fabric dome tweeter. The 105cm-tall speakers weigh 26kg apiece, and are finished in wenge with gloss black front baffles.

All the speakers are covered by a 12-year guarantee and come with an eight-week return period if not satisfied. They're available direct from Teufel's online shop.



- There, and we wrote the whole story without mentioning the headline on the press release, which caused some amusement in the office.



So what was it? 'Teufel's Stereo Offensive'.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter