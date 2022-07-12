I review wireless earbuds for a living and this is the sporty pair I'd buy on Prime Day

Part of me does feel for people looking for a tech bargain on Prime Day. Even if they know what they want – a new pair of wireless earbuds, a 55-inch TV or an Alexa device upgrade – there's an overwhelming choice and a lot of % signs attached to big numbers left, right and centre. It might be tempting to go for something with the biggest saving or a Lightning Deal, but that very reasonable approach isn't actually going to always bag you the best Prime Day deals.

Type 'sport headphones' into Amazon's search bar, for example, and you're met with discounted pairs up to half price, with many less than £20 / $30. Are they any good, though? And what was their actual price before Prime Day? Both reasonable questions that aren't always easy to answer. What you don't see straight away is the listing for what I believe is easily the best Prime Day deal on sports wireless earbuds – the Jaybird Vista 2 for £116 (opens in new tab) / $100 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) UK: Jaybird Vista 2 £190 £116 (save £74) (opens in new tab)

As dedicated an exercise accessory as the fitness watch you may wear on your wrist, the Vista 2 boast a dependable, secure and comfortable design, decent noise cancelling and energetic sound. Now with 39% off.

(opens in new tab) US: Jaybird Vista 2 $200 $99 (save $101) (opens in new tab)

As dedicated an exercise accessory as the fitness watch you may wear on your wrist, the Vista 2 boast a dependable, secure and comfortable design, decent noise cancelling and energetic sound. Now with 33% off.

I have reviewed loads – honestly, heaps – of headphones and earbuds during my nine years at What Hi-Fi? (and heard even more!) and one of the best pairs geared towards exercise that I've come across are these true wireless Jaybirds.

Now, they didn't get five stars on What Hi-Fi?, instead settling for our penultimate four-star badge. They launched last summer at a pretty high price of £190 / $200 in the sport earbuds market and they don't sound as good as the best-in-class wireless earbuds (as is often the case with fitness-focused pairs). But they do sound good and that 'good' is defined by a punchy, upbeat and well-balanced character that is arguably preferable when you're working out. They're some of the most comfortable and durable earbuds I've come across, too – two attributes that, again, are important for sport-savvy pairs.

The UK lockdown was a perfect opportunity to test a number of sport earbuds and these Jaybirds were one of the few pairs that came through the duration, becoming my 'everyday' (or rather, my every other day!) buds for a while.

Now that they can be picked up at a much more palatable price for Prime Day thanks to their 33-39 per cent discount, I'd heartily recommend them above anything else to anyone after sport earbuds, whether for running or cycling or going to the gym.

If you have a little more to spend and are a fan of Bose earbuds, however, know that the slightly better-sounding five-star Bose Sport Earbuds are also on sale for Prime Day (opens in new tab).

MORE:

Read our Jaybird Vista 2 review

Should you buy Jaybird headphones?

The 7 best Prime Day headphones deals still available

See all the best Prime Day tech deals live right now