i-box has unveiled the Trax portable Bluetooth speaker; the company's second speaker in just one year.

Along with Bluetooth, the Trax speaker features NFC pairing capability for instant and stable connections with mobile devices. Wireless range is up to 10 metres.

Portability was in mind when making the Trax. It's protected by a rubberised 'caterpillar track' style shell, with an aluminium control panel, which is touch sensitive. Also on board is a speakerphone and inbult mic for making and receiving phone calls.

Sound comes via two 1.5-inch drivers and a passive subwoofer, which i-box claims produces crisp and engaging sound.

The Trax comes bundled with a USB cable to recharge the Lithium battery, which provides up to 10 hours of continuous playback. An audio cable is also supplied for devices without Bluetooth. Both cables supplied are produced by i-box themselves and are of much higher quality than regular 'freebies'

The i-box Trax is available now for £69.99 from iboxstyle.com

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+