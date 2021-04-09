Huawei's Vision V-Series 4K TVs boast audio by Devialet

Huawei has once again teamed up with French audio specialists Devialet, this time to provide the sound for a range of flatscreen 4K TVs. The two companies previously collaborated on a smart speaker, while Devialet also lent its expertise to the Sky Soundbox soundbar back in 2017.

The Vision V-Series sets feature up to nine speakers with models delivering up to 75W of power. The speaker systems also boast ultra-thin subwoofers and an intelligent bass algorithm designed to achieve deeper bass and a higher pitch.

The V-Series’ passive bass radiator is powered by Devialet’s iconic Push-Push symmetrical structure, which claims to ensure high-fidelity smooth sound with no background noise.

Huawei's new range also has an exclusive Devialet mode, which claims to strike a balance between power and subtlety to deliver an impactful but balanced sound experience. This mode is suitable for both music and movies.

Certain models in the line-up come with a vertical, 3D-surrounding sound field, described in the press release as "sky sound". It's supposed to appear as though sound is coming from the ceiling. How? The TV sends left and right surround sound channels to the full-range speakers at the top of the smart screen, which supposedly creates the 3D surround effect.

Extra audio assistance is brought by sound field modelling, a system that uses sound waves to map the shape of your room before the virtual spatial sound field is adjusted to match.

In terms of picture technologies, Huawei's new TV range boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, with an HDR peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. Special light control technology claims to improve contrast on the TVs too.

And finally, Huawei and Devialet have also created a new classification system for sound quality in televisions, in what is described as an industry first.

This is based on both "scientific evaluation methods", and on subjective sound listening judgments for power, balance, fidelity and immersion.

TVs will fall into three categories:

Dream level: Score of 90 or more across categories

Expert level: Score of 60-90 across categories

Premier/Elite level: Score under 60

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Huawei's new 65-, 75- and 85-inch TVs all score higher than 90, while the 55-inch set has Expert level certification.

The Huawei Vision V-Series TVs will be available in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes when they go on sale next week exclusively in China. Prices start at RMB 5499 (£610, $839, AU$1096).

