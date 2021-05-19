'HiFi' icon spotted in Spotify's iOS app suggests a Spotify HiFi launch is imminent

Hot on the heels of Apple Music's Lossless, Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio-quality tier announcement two days ago, one Reddit user has apparently been able to find the Spotify HiFi menu in a song in its iOS app – which could indicate that Spotify HiFi, Spotify's long-awaited hi-res offering, is hitting back and may launch imminently.

According to Reddit user TheMonarc a glitch in the Spotify app for iOS meant that they were able to access the HiFi menu. As first reported by 9to5Mac, the user explains: “I successfully opened the ‘HiFi’ menu by quickly tapping the glitched icon upon app launch.” The tipster shared some screenshots, too, which feature a small HiFi button in the bottom right of the screen to deploy Spotify HiFi.

Spotify announced in February that it had designs on a HiFi subscription tier, initially saying the service was to launch later this year and would be an add-on for Spotify Premium subscribers. However, considering the original and popular streaming platform has since raised its prices – while arch rival Apple Music has said its premium quality tiers, which include Dolby Atmos support for all headphones, will be free to anyone who already has a subscription – it’s unclear what Spotify’s current stance on pricing is.

Again, the HiFi icon on Spotify apparently appeared in the lower right corner of the app. Clicking on it led to the advice: "Use wired devices or speakers that are capable of playing lossless audio, 16-bit/44.1kHz quality or higher, to successfully listen to music in HiFi". That quality is the same as Apple will offer in Apple Music Lossless, aka CD quality music, but Apple is also giving its users Hi-Res Lossless quality at 24-bit/192kHz. Will Spotify follow Apple's lead? Time will tell.

If Spotify HiFi is indeed about to launch, the premium music streaming war will be ready. Amazon just made its HD subscription tier free to all Amazon Music users and Apple Music is not going to charge more for Lossless. Tidal, our 2020 Award-winner, still charges £20 per month for its HiFi membership. We find the sonic organisation and punctuality puts Tidal Master files (typically 24-bit/96kHz hi-res tracks, accessible with HiFi membership and now making up a catalogue in the millions) just ahead of the hi-res streams offered by rivals Qobuz and Amazon Music HD, which lack a little sonic cohesion in comparison – but in the end, the consumer decides.

Recently, Spotify announced improvements on iOS/Android, including subscription to podcasts in the US, rollout of an in-app voice assistant with “Hey Spotify” wake word and Spotify Mixes personalised playlists.

Still, when it comes to an all-new hi-res tier, the ball's in your court, Spotify...

