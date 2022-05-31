Google Pixel 7 specs revealed in new leak – and you might be disappointed

A new report suggests the forthcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could share pretty much the same display as found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which could leave Android fans feeling somewhat underwhelmed by Google's new flagship phone. The better news? Another high-end Pixel phone could also be in the works.

Google officially revealed its 2022 flagships at its I/O event earlier in May, and since then new details have been released with hints as to what we can expect from the Pixel 7 series.

The latest leak suggests Google has created two new display drivers titled C10 (short for Cheetah, the codename for the Pixel 7) and P10 (short for Panther, the codename for the Pixel 7 Pro), as spotted by GSM Arena, which appear to reveal the display specs for both models. If the report is right, the models will use almost the exact same Samsung displays as their predecessors, meaning that if you liked the Pixel 6 display you’re in luck, and if you didn’t... then you might want to avoid the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 7 will reportedly sport a 1080 x 2400 display which is capped at 90Hz, so that’s full HD at a reasonably high refresh rate for smoother scrolling. Whilst this isn’t by any means a bad display, it's also not mind-blowing for a new flagship device. The only difference between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7’s display is a slight change in dimensions with the 7 being 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter.

The rumoured Pixel 7 Pro display sounds a little more exciting with a 1440 x 3120 screen which can run at up to 120Hz; QHD resolution with a super smooth refresh rate, ideal for gaming and scrolling. This certainly sounds more befitting of the Pro moniker and flagship status, but it is still identical to the Pixel 6 Pro so no leaps and bounds will be made with this generational upgrade. Instead, the Pixel 7 series is beginning to feel more like an iterative update. With the same displays and potentially the same cameras as its predecessor, Google seem to be relying heavily on its second generation Tensor processor to win Pixel fans over with the 7 Series.

However, not all hope is lost for those looking for a Pixel phone with a fresh display. There are rumours that a new, high-end Pixel phone is also in the works, as another display driver, this time titled titled G10 has been found. There are two other codenamed phones titled Felix and Lynx which are possibly the Pixel 7a and the rumoured Pixel foldable, but neither correspond with the G10 naming convention for this new display driver.

This new display driver is capable of running at up to 120Hz, in line with the 7 Pro and ultimately dispelling the possibility that this could be the 7a. It has the same specs as the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro display with a 1440 x 3120 QHD resolution, and the dimensions are even identical – however, it is not made by Samsung. Instead this display is apparently being made by Chinese company, BOE, who have previously collaborated with Apple. This is a curious development; could a new Pixel be in the works already? Especially one that sounds like it will be competing with the company's own Pixel 7 Pro? Only time will tell.

