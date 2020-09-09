Google Pixel 5 photo leak reveals new Pixel 5S

The Google Pixel 5 has been spotted in real life – or so it would seem. Pictures of Google's flagship smartphone, due to launch this month, appear to have surfaced in a new Twitter leak.

Tech tipster Jose Antonio Ponton (@Japonton) tweeted these front and rear images of the "Pixel 5S" (below). We've seen leaked pictures of the Pixel 5 before, but this is our first glimpse of what Ponton calls the "5S".

According to analysts, the "S" could simply denote the 5G version of the Pixel 5. Either way, the shots are fascinating and if legit, confirm some of the rumours swirling around Google's next flagship Android phone.

The square rear camera housing and front punch-hole camera, for example, are both identical to the ones spotted in previous Pixel 5 leaked images. The photos also appear to confirm that Google has reintroduced a rear fingerprint reader (the Pixel 4 relied on facial recognition technology to unlock the display).

There's also been speculation that the Pixel 5 will be cheaper than the Pixel 4 and sport a mid-range Snapdragon 765G processing chip to keep prices low and mass-appeal high. Could the "5S" mean that Google is prepping a faster, high-end version of the Pixel 5?

Fingers crossed we won't have to wait too long to find out. The Pixel 5 has already passed through FCC certification and is due to break cover in the coming weeks.

Noted tech analyst Jon Prosser, founder of Front Page Tech, has tipped a 30th September launch while an internal document spotted by Teckcheck hints the Pixel 5 will arrive in German stores on 25th September.

Google is also expected to announce an Android TV streaming dongle and a follow up to the Google Home smart speaker. All of which points to a major Google hardware event in the next few weeks... watch this space

MORE:

Best smartphones 2020: the best phones for music and movies

Best Android phones 2020

Google Pixel 5: price, release date, leaks, news and more