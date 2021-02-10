Google Chromecast with TV receives major 4K and Dolby Atmos upgrades

Google’s newest Chromecast with Google TV video streamer has received a chunky firmware update.

According to 9to5google, the update brings improved 4K support for both TVs and AV receivers, including improved Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough.

The Google changelog (200918.033) doesn't go into much detail, but the update is set to fix the 'Data is corrupt' bug that a few owners have experienced and that requires a full reset.

Some users have also reported that the dongle doesn't trigger Dolby Atmos audio when streaming content from Disney+, only when streaming from Netflix and Prime Video. Fingers crossed the update addresses this.

Sadly, there's still no sign of the Apple TV app but Google has promised to add it to the device sometime in "early 2021".

The update is available now and should be delivered to your Chromecast with Google TV automatically. Want to do it manually? Hold the home button, select system update in the settings menu, and the device should seek out the latest firmware.

If you're in the market for a streaming stick, the Chromecast with Google TV is well worth considering. Under review we called it "one of the best video streamers available" thanks to the excellent Google TV platform and voice remote. In fact, our only real gripe was the lack of Apple content, which should be resolved shortly.

