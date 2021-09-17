Good news: Sony’s updated PlayStation 5 console isn’t worse than the original

Gamers worried about sub-par performance from the updated PlayStation 5 CFI-110 console can rest easy after initial concerns that the refreshed newer model had some drawbacks compared to the launch version.

Initial worries began when YouTuber Austin Evans posted a video on the newer model in which the exhaust temperatures were higher than that on the original PS5 console. A teardown of the newer version also revealed a smaller and lighter heatsink. As you’d expect, the video caused some confusion, with people naturally wondering if they should go out of their way to obtain launch consoles.

Thankfully the folks over at Digital Foundry and Gamer Nexus took it upon themselves to carry out their own teardown and analysis of the console before conclusively stating that there’s no meaningful or practical difference between the two PS5 console variants.

Yes, some internal components run hotter while others run cooler, but there was still no evidence found to show that this would have any impact on performance — assuming, of course, that you’re keeping your shiny new console in a well-ventilated area, which is always best practice anyway.

According to Digital Foundry, "The core question of whether the new PS5 is better or worse than the launch model can be answered by saying that they're mostly much the same, certainly in terms of the end-user experience.”

So there you have it. If you’re on the hunt for a PS5 (which can be a tricky search at the best of times), you have one less thing to worry about.

