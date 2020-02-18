iPhone SE2 leak: Apple's newest iPhone could be with us by 3rd April

Back in November, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple's fresh product line-up would launch in the first half of 2020. Now, it seems likely that the newest iPhone – possibly called the iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 – could be with us before Easter.

According to a German iPhone rumours site iPhone Ticker (and reported by 9to5mac) sources directly related to Apple say that an event “will take place at the end of March”, with the most likely date for the shindig said to be Tuesday 31st. Apple could then release its newest iPhone at the end of that same week, on Friday 3rd April.

Apple has held events in March for the past two years. On Tuesday 25th March 2019, the Cupertino tech giant held a function to launch services such as Apple News+. Back in 2018, it held a held a similar event on Tuesday 27th March, focused largely on the latest iPads.

If not an iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, could Apple be planning to introduce its long-awaited over-ear headphones at this rumoured March event? Kuo also predicted that these would be with us in the first half of 2020, but, as with all leaks, it should be treated with a healthy does of skepticism.

If Apple stays true to form, we probably won't have anything concrete until much closer to the event itself.

MORE:

iPhone 12: release date, leaks and latest news

The best Apple AirPods Pro deals 2020

Best Apple iPod Touch deals 2020